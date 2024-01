Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram feel honoured as they received an official invitation for Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony.

CA Ajit Pendse, Mumbai Mahanagar Sampark Pramukh of RSS personally visited Randeep and invited him to attend the ceremony.

Randeep also took to Instagram and shared pictures in which he can be seen receiving an invitation. The actor also took to Instagram and shared pictures in which he and his wife Lin can be seen holding the card.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 22, 2024.

On Sunday, Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia met Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS, Ajay Mudpe, Prant Prachar Pramukh, RSS Konkan, and producer Mahaveer Jain. They were presented with bouquets and invitations to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

As per sources, BJP workers have been instructed to set up large screens for the live telecast of the Shri Ram Pran Pratistha at the booth level. This initiative aims to provide a means for the common people to witness the consecration of Shri Ram Lala."This way, the general public can have darshan of Shri Ram Lala and witness the consecration ceremony," the source mentioned.

Additionally, BJP workers are encouraged to engage in social work on a personal level."Workers may choose to distribute blankets, organize community feasts 'bhandara', or contribute through donations in terms of food or fruits to help those in need," the sources added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people. Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the grand ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees. (ANI)

