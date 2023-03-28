Ravanasura is a story about an investigating police officer who is assigned to investigate brutal murders where he zeroes in on Ravindra. A criminal lawyer who secretly commits murders is the mastermind behind the crime, and the new trailer is sure to give you chills. The video ends with half of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker's face that merges with Ravi Teja's face. Pyaar Lona Paagal: Ravi Teja Lends His Voice to Ravanasura’s Second Song and It's Massy and Entertaining.

Watch Ravanasura Trailer:

