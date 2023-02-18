Mass hero Ravi Teja is all set to entertain us with his next film Ravanasura and the makers have now released the second single of the film titled 'Pyaar Lona Paagal'. The actor lends his voice to this peppy song thanks to the powerful beats of Harshavardhan Rameshwar. Kasarla Shyam penned the lyrics for this number and Ravi Teja does the job well by singing it. Ravi Teja Birthday: 5 Pics of Tollywood’s Mass Maharaja That Prove His Swag Is Unmatched!

Pyaar Lona Paagal Song Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)