According to reports, Rashmika Mandanna won't be a part of Venky Kudumula's film- VNR Trio. Due to date issues Rashmika stepped down from the project. Actor Sreeleela is most likely to join the team if she's able to adjust her work timing and dates. VNR Trio: GV Prakash Kumar, Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna Team Up to Announce Venky Kudumula’s Upcoming Movie (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Check Out a Short Video Which VNRTrio Team Released In March :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)