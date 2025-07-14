The Indian film industry is mourning the loss of veteran Telugu actor and former BJP MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao. He passed away on Sunday (July 13) due to age-related issues, just days after his 83rd birthday. Many prominent figures from the Telugu industry were seen arriving to pay their final respects to the legendary actor. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli also visited Kota Srinivasa Rao's residence to offer his condolences. In a video circulating online, the Baahubali director is seen walking towards his car after paying his respects when a persistent fan approaches him for a selfie. As the fan followed him to his car, Rajamouli, visibly disturbed, pushed the fan away and scolded him for failing to understand the situation. Kota Srinivasa Rao Dies: Veteran Telugu Actor Passes Away at 83 After Prolonged Illness, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu Mourns Demise.

SS Rajamouli’s Bitter Encounter With a Fan at Kota Srinivasa Rao’s Funeral

