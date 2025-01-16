Priyanka Chopra has just touched down in Mumbai, and fans are buzzing with excitement! Dressed casually in brown track pants, a hoodie, and a cap, she was spotted in a video shared by Pallav Paliwal. There is speculation that Priyanka has been locked in as the female lead for SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's upcoming Telugu project, SSMB29. While it's unclear if her return to India is for this film, whatever the reason for her visit, one thing’s for sure: Priyanka’s back and her fans are eagerly awaiting what’s next! ‘SSMB29’: Priyanka Chopra Locked As Female Lead in SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu’s Upcoming Film?.

Priyanka Chopra Returns to Mumbai in Style: Is She Here for a Film Project?

