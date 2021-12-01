The makers of RRR had announced on November 29 that the trailer of the upcoming magnum opus would be dropped online on December 3. However, today the makers have shared a post that reads, ‘Due to unforeseen circumstances we aren’t releasing the #RRRTrailer on December 3rd.’ Fans might not be feeling that great after reading this news. But the team has promised that the new date would be announced pretty soon. RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris in the lead.

RRR Trailer Postponed

Due to unforeseen circumstances we aren’t releasing the #RRRTrailer on December 3rd. We will announce the new date very soon. — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 1, 2021

