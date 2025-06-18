After spotting together at the Mumbai airport on June 17, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda sparked dating rumors once more. A video going viral shows Rashmika stepping into a car, where Vijay is already seated, trying to hide his face. Rashmika also wore a mask and covered part of her face, but the cameras still caught them. Though neither of them has confirmed their relationship, fans have long believed they are a couple. From social media interactions to being seen at the same places, clues keep adding up. Last year, fans even noticed similar vacation photos and Rashmika visiting Vijay’s house. Their latest low-key outing has once again stirred buzz across social media. Have Rashmika Mandanna’s Saree Pictures Been Clicked at Vijay Deverakonda’s House? Fans React to Actress’ Latest Post.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Spotted Together – See Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

