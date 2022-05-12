Sarkaru Vaari Paata or SVP, starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, has finally hit the big screens today. Fans were eagerly waiting for the release of this Parasuram Petla directorial and the long wait has come to an end. Many have managed to watch the early shows and have even shared their reviews about the film on Twitter. Netizens have not just lauded the action, romance or music, but even labelled SVP as a mass entertainer. Take a look at some of the reviews shared by Twitterati below.

Praises For SSMB

Done with 1st half of #SVP. Pretty good. Best part of the film is romance thread. Never seen such an angle of romance on Mahesh Babu in his past films. Very cute and entertaining. Story is neat so far! SSMB is a treat to watch. Looks fresh and energetic 👍#SarkaruVaariPaata — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) May 12, 2022

Mass Entertainer

Mahesh Babu The Best

Mahesh Babu's best work in 7-8 year's in terms of mannerisms,Body language ,styling & Acting 🙏 Excellent First Half 🔥💥 #SVP #SarkaruVaariPaata — MilagroMovies (@MoviesMilagro) May 12, 2022

All Hails For SVP

After 2nd half🔥🔥🔥 Vintage🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 is the only word that is coming to me💥💥💥💥 Chalu @urstrulyMahesh Anna e movies e teeyi PAN INDIA movies kuda gans ki e kick ivvavu🔥🔥🔥🔥#SarkaruVaariPaata #SVP — chetanᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ༝ (@chetan_sai123) May 12, 2022

Perfect Entertainer

#SarkaruVaariPaata Excellent 1st half 2nd half starts slow & ends well Repeat worthy film for fans & A perfect entertainer for family Audience@MusicThaman excellent songs 👌 Kalavathi bgm & #SVP rap bgm 👏 — Gowtham (@MGR_VJ) May 12, 2022

Blockbuster

Mass Film

Done with my show. Mass second half. Fans stuff high. Good writing. -Good first half @MusicThaman Bgm kummadu 🔥 and SSMB is fresh and did rocking performance, Keerthy beautiful ❤️ #SVP #SarkaruVaariPaata #svpmania pic.twitter.com/ouUmCksuI4 — Steve K 🔔 (@K83104103K) May 11, 2022

