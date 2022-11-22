The nominations of SC Awards is here and SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead is nominated among other top films of this year. The other Hollywood movies nominated in the Top Films Of 2022 category includes Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, Cate Blanchett’s TAR, Austin Butler’s Elvis, Ralph Fiennes’ The Menu, Maria Schrader’s directorial She Said and more. Director SS Rajamouli Gets a Standing Ovation For RRR in the US, Shares Video of Audience Cheering!

SC Awards – Top Films Of 2022 Nominations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)