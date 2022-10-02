SS Rajamouli's RRR is the Indian film doing all the noise globally. The Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer got the filmmaker a warm standing ovation for this well-made blockbuster movie. The film was recently screened at the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles as a part of the Beyond Fest and reportedly received a great response with many standing in a queue to watch the film. RRR at LA’s Beyond Fest: Fans Dance in Front of Screen to Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ With SS Rajamouli in Audience; Video Goes Viral – Watch!

Check Out RRR Director SS Rajamouli's Tweet Below:

Your adoration and applause towards my heroes, my film and me were enormous. THANK YOU USA 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YH0hPL1q3H — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)