Sharwanand took to Instagram today and shared some beautiful pics from his engagement ceremony with Rakshita Reddy. In the clicks, the couple look quite happy in each other's company. FYI, Sharwanand's to be wife happens to be a techie from the USA. Congratulations to the two! Actor Harish Kalyan Announces Wedding, Shares Pics of His ‘Wife-To-Be’ Narmada Udaykumar.

Sharwanand Engaged to Rakshita Reddy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharwanand (@imsharwanand)

