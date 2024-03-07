Sharwanand, who celebrated his birthday on March 6, announced on social media that he is blessed with a baby girl. The actor and his wife, Rakshitha Reddy, are now parents to their first kid. On the special occasion, he shared many pictures of the tiny tot on Instagram. He also revealed that they've named their daughter Leela Devi Myneni. Check it out! Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy Marriage: From Haldi to Wedding Reception, Telugu Actor Shares Dreamy Pics on Social Media.

Sharwanand Blessed With First Child

Sharwanand And Wife Rakshitha With Baby Girl

Mother-Daughter Love

