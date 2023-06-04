Telugu actor Sharwnanad Myneni got married to Rakshita Reddy, a techie from the USA. The Oke Oka Jeevitham actor left his fans in awe when he announced his engagement via Instagram on January 26. Congratulation to the newly-wed. Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu Title Track: Sharwanand Dances His Heart Out In This Foot-Tapping Number That Also Features Rashmika Mandanna (Watch Lyrical Video).

Check Out Wedding Picture Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)