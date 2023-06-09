Recently singer Bhuvana Seshan opened up about her #Me Too moment against poet-lyricist Vairamuthu Ramasamy. A controversy has arisen after the DMK government in Tamil Nadu's decision to honour Vairamuthu in the list of recipients under the Dream House scheme. Vairamuthu has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women during the #MeToo movement. Singer Bhuvana Seshan said to ANI, "Very Few Have Courage to Show Their Names and Faces’'. Sajid Khan Faces Another #MeToo Accusation; Sheela Priya Seth Alleges Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Looked at Her Private Parts ‘For About Five Minutes Straight’.

Check Out Singer Bhuvana Seshan's Video Here:

#WATCH | Chennai: Almost 17 women have placed allegations against him (poet and lyricist Vairamuthu) but only four of them had the courage to show their faces and say their names, it's that difficult to come out of a harassment situation. The only purpose of sharing my story is… pic.twitter.com/blFJF7qmfB — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)