Many women had previously come forward and accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour towards them. Recently Sheela Priya Seth also came forward and spoke out against the filmmaker, saying that he would keep staring at her private parts for five minutes straight. And even went so far as to tell her to use oils to enlarge her breasts. Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan Blames Gori Nagori for Stealing Their Food and Giving It to Others.

