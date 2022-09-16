In a recent Sita Ramam press conference, Dulquer Salmaan candidly spoke about how big a Shah Rukh Khan fan he is. Speaking about the Bollywood star he said "I am a huge #ShahRukhKhan sir fan, he is a role model for us to follow be it on screen or off-screen. Comparing him to me is like insulting him because there is just one SRK." Dulquer Salmaan Becomes a Fan of Vijaywada’s Famous Ulavachaaru Biryani During Sita Ramam Promotion, Says ‘It Is So Yum’ (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Below:

I am a huge #ShahRukhKhan sir fan, he is a role model for us to follow be it on screen or off screen. Comparing him to me, is like insulting him because there is just one @iamSRK ~ @dulQuer | #DulquerSalmaan pic.twitter.com/6UaauAaPt9 — SRK's Diary Fan Club (@SRKsDiary) September 16, 2022

