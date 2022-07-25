The trailer of Sita Ramam is here and one would after fall in love with Ram and Sita’s epic love tale after watching it. The trailer gives a glimpse of how Rashmika Mandanna’s character Afreen is trying to help Lieutenant Ram (Dulquer Salmaan) and Sita (Mrunal Thakur) win this war of love. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film also features Sumanth, Tharun Bhacker, Prakash Raj in key roles. Sita Ramam Song Kaanunna Kalyanam: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur’s Love Looks Magical in This Soothing Number.

Watch The Trailer Of Sita Ramam Below:

