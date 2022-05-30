After the blockbuster success of Don, Sivakarthikeyan's next movie titled SK20 now has a release date. As the makers of the yet-to-be titled movie announced today that the actor's film will hit the big screens on August 31. SK20: Venkatesh Daggubati To Play A Crucial Role In Sivakarthikeyan’s Film – Reports.

SK20 Release Date:

Team #SK20 congratulates @Siva_Kartikeyan garu for the Blockbuster Success of #DON 🤩 The Fun Tale 🕊 is ready to fly high in cinemas from 31st August 2022❤️ First Look & Other Updates Landing soon.@anudeepfilm #MariaRyaboshapka @MusicThaman #SK20fromAugust31 pic.twitter.com/x0TfsT4b72 — Suresh Productions (@SureshProdns) May 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)