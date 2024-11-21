A Chennai engineering student, VV Vaageesan, has filed a legal notice against the makers of the Tamil film Amaran, demanding INR 1.1 crore in compensation for the distress caused by the unauthorised use of his personal mobile number in the movie. The issue arose after the number was shown in a scene featuring Sai Pallavi, who played the role of Indu Rebecca Varghese, (wife of the late Major Mukund Varadarajan), leading to numerous calls from fans who mistook it for the actress's number. Vaageesan, who was celebrating Deepavali with his family, was initially confused by the calls. Upon listening to voice messages, he realised his number had been used in a key scene. "I can't sleep, study, or even use essential services like booking a cab without being interrupted," said the student. Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, stars Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead. ‘Amaran’ Movie Review: Critics Praise Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi’s Stellar Performances in Rajkumar Periasamy’s Biographical War Drama.

Student Sues Makers of ‘Amaran’ Over Incessant Calls After Number Featured in Film

A student sends legal notice to the makers of #Amaran demanding ₹1.1 crore compensation for using his phone number in the film. The student has stated he has been receiving continuous calls since the release of the film making it impossible to sleep, study or do any other work. pic.twitter.com/mdyxnXN9Et — LetsCinema (@letscinema) November 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)