Actress Sreeleela recently visited the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh, seeking blessings at the shrine of Lord Venkateswara. Accompanied by her family, she was warmly received by fans who gathered to meet her. Following traditional practice, she wore a saree for the visit. A video shared online shows fans respectfully calling her name as she approaches for the darshan. After concluding her visit, Sreeleela offered prasadam to waiting media personnel, as is customary for devotees. Sudev Nair Ties the Knot With Model Amardeep Kaur Syan in an Intimate Wedding at Guruvayur Temple in Kerala (View Pics).

Sreeleela Seeks Blessings at Tirumala Temple:

