Malayalam actor Sudev Nair embarked on a new journey in life as he tied the knot with model Amardeep Kaur Syan. The marriage ceremony was attended by close friends and family members and took place at Guruvayur Temple in Kerala on February 17. The couple had an intimate ceremony and tied the knot in traditional South Indian customs. The newlyweds will reportedly hold a wedding reception ceremony for friends, including industry colleagues, in Mumbai on February 24, 2024. Thankamani Teaser: Dileep Turns Saviour for a ‘Bleeding Village’; Ratheesh Reghunandan Directorial Promises To Be a Spine-Chilling Crime Thriller (Watch Video).

Check Out Pictures of the Newlywed Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kochi Times (@kochitimes)

