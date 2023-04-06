RRR's filmmaker, SS Rajamouli took to Twitter and lauded Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani post the latter was honoured with the fourth-highest civilian award, Padma Shri from India's President Droupadi Murmu. Rajamouli shared a picture of him and MM Keeravani writing he's proud of his big brother. Awww! Padma Awards 2023 Winners: Singer Vani Jayaram Gets Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri for Kalyana Sundaram Pillai.

SS Rajamouli Lauds MM Keeravani:

So proud of my Peddanna...!!!🤗 pic.twitter.com/H3k07KsnmZ — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 6, 2023

Watch MM Keeravani Getting Honoured With Padma Shri:

#WATCH | Music composer MM Keeravani, who composed the song ‘Naatu Naatu’, receives the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/h0uFaNNP5U — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

