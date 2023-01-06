Sunil Babu died on the night of January 5 following a following cardiac arrest. The renowned art director was aged 50. He was known for his works in films such as Bangalore Days, Iqbal, Ghajini, Notebook, among others. He worked as a production designer for the films Sita Ramam, Bheeshma Parvam, the upcoming film Varisu and more. Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and many other celebs from the film industry have mourned Sunil Babu’s death. Take a look at their posts below: Sunil Babu Dies at 50; Award-Winning Art Director Had Worked in Films like Bangalore Days, Ghajini and Varisu.

Dulquer Salmaan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Anjali Menon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjali Menon (@anjalimenonfilms)

Prithviraj Sukumaran

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

Hanu Raghavapudi

This is really heartbreaking and hard to digest! Can't believe he's no longer with us now. This shows, again, how life can be unfair and unpredictable. Rest in peace, #SunilBabu sir. The world will miss you. pic.twitter.com/lEeZg1Ps0l — Hanu Raghavapudi (@hanurpudi) January 6, 2023

Neeraj Pandey

RIP SUNIL BABU Loss of an exceptional technician, Production Designer, colleague, partner-in-crimes and friend. (SPECIAL 26, M. S. DHONI, UNTITLED PROD) Too many memories over the years and yet words fail today. Your smile will stay around us forever dear. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/WH8TsbjuH8 — Neeraj Pandey (@neerajpofficial) January 6, 2023

Santosh Sivan

you leave a void in many lives , my dear friend Sunil babu , Production Designer God Bless Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/Z9o2PXDcpb — SantoshSivanASC. (@santoshsivan) January 5, 2023

