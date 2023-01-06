Sunil Babu died on the night of January 5 following a following cardiac arrest. The renowned art director was aged 50. He was known for his works in films such as Bangalore Days, Iqbal, Ghajini, Notebook, among others. He worked as a production designer for the films Sita Ramam, Bheeshma Parvam, the upcoming film Varisu and more. Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and many other celebs from the film industry have mourned Sunil Babu’s death. Take a look at their posts below: Sunil Babu Dies at 50; Award-Winning Art Director Had Worked in Films like Bangalore Days, Ghajini and Varisu.

