Sunil Babu breathed his last on January 5 following a cardiac arrest. The award-winning art director, aged 50, was known for his works in films such as Bangalore Days, Ghajini, Varisu among others. Anjali Menon has mourned his demise on Instagram. She shared a post saying, “Utterly shocked to hear of Sunil Babu’s demise. We worked together on Bangalore Days and I have some wonderful memories that I will always hold dear.” Chalapathi Rao Dies at 78; Veteran Telugu Actor Was Known for His Roles in Yamagola, Justice Chaudhary, Bobbili Puli and More.

Sunil Babu Passes Away

