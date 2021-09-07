It was earlier reported that Sunny Leone will next be seen in Tamil horror-comedy movie Oh My Ghost. Now, the actress took to social media and shared a picture of herself which confirms that she has started shooting for the South film. She can be seen holding a clapboard.

Sunny Leone:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)