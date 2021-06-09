Suriya's movies don't do justice to his magnanimity. As per Sun News, the actor has donated Rs 5000 each to 250 fan club members who lost work due to the uncertainties prevailing. It's so rare to find stars thinking about their fans. After, they are the ones who made them what they are today. What a wonderful gesture!

Check out Surya's donation here...

