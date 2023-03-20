Suriya Sivakumar is having intriguing projects lined up. But the latest buzz is not related to his films, but regarding his hot new flat purchase in Mumbai. As per reports, the Tamil superstar has purchased a flat in Mumbai for a whopping Rs 70 crore. There’s no official confirmation about it from the actor or his rep. It is also being said that Suriya and his wife Jyotika are planning to shift to Mumbai for better opportunities on professional front. Kaathal – The Core: Suriya Photographed with Mammootty and Jyotika on the Sets of Jeo Baby’s Film (View Pics).

Suriya Sivakumar New Flat In Mumbai

Tamil star #Suriya buys swanky new house in #Mumbai for whopping ₹70 crore: Reporthttps://t.co/j1UYuWftCT — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) March 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)