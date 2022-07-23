It's a double celebration for Suriya today! As not only does he celebrate his birthday on July 23, but it a day ago when he also won a national award for his film Soorarai Pottru. And well on this special day, his pals from the movie biz wished him on his 47th birthday as well as congratulated for the prestigious win. Here, check it out how Twitter was flooded with love for Suriya. Suriya Birthday Special: 5 Best Scenes Of The National Award Winning Actor In Soorarai Pottru!

Chiranjeevi

Hearty Congrats to my dearest @Suriya_offl on the National Best Actor Award!! It’s even more special coming on the eve of your birthday💐!! Many Many Happy Returns of the Day & Wishing you Many many more accolades along the way!!#68thNationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/B7pLPgDIyw — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 23, 2022

Mammootty

National award. A beautiful birthday gift.. Happy birthday Dear @Suriya_offl pic.twitter.com/fdIdbj2ImH — Mammootty (@mammukka) July 22, 2022

Mohanlal

Some birthday presents are precious coincidences. Happy birthday and congratulations once again, dear Suriya! @Suriya_offl pic.twitter.com/05MuJfzx1A — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 23, 2022

Sean Roldan

Ace performer, gentleman, good hearted human being, thinks relentlessly for social welfare, makes his conscience part of the films he produces and acts, makes others grow and feels joy in their blossoming. What more can one say about this man. Happy birthday @Suriya_offl sir ❤️ — Sean Roldan (@RSeanRoldan) July 22, 2022

Arjun Das

Many happy returns of the day @Suriya_offl Sir ❤️ have a fabulous year ahead.Congratulations on the award Sir. Here’s to many more.Keep inspiring! Take care & God bless #HBDDearSuriya pic.twitter.com/Hzqxrloyc5 — Arjun Das (@iam_arjundas) July 23, 2022

