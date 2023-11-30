On Election Day in Telangana, the campaign season has drawn to a close, and citizens are making their way to the polling stations to cast their votes, among them, notable personalities like Chiranjeevi was recently sighted in Hyderabad, clad in black attire, as he and his family stepped out of their car to exercise their right to vote. Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Allu Arjun Arrives to Cast His Vote At The Polling Station (Watch Video).

Chiranjeevi and His Family At The Polling Booth:

