Tamil Star Thala Ajith snatched mobile of a unmasked fan who was trying to take selfie with him at polling booth. As the Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu are happening today, celebrities and politicians have casted their votes early in the morning.

Watch the Viral Video Below:

#Ajith THALA SORRY SOLDRARU DA... 😭😭😭ANDHA MANASU DHAN SIR KADAVUL... LOVE YOU THALA... LOVE YOU LOVE YOU.... pic.twitter.com/rYn6loB3XC — _THALA VERIYAN_THÈ_ÌÑTRÚDÈR (@THTRDR1) April 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)