In a disappointing update, the release of Ajith Kumar's upcoming film Vidaamuyarchi has been postponed. The Tamil action thriller directed by Magizh Thirumeni, which was supposed to be released in the theatres on Pongal, has now been postponed. Taking to X (previously Twitter), the film's production banner Lyca Productions shared a note and wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy New Year 2025! Due to unavoidable circumstances, the release of VIDAAMUYARCHI is postponed from PONGAL! Kindly stay tuned for further updates! The wait will be worth it!" Vidaamuyarchi also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandar in lead roles. ‘Vidaamuyarchi’: Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan Stun in New Photos From Magizh Thirumeni’s Upcoming Film’s Bangkok Schedule (See Pics).

‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Release Pushed

Wishing everyone a Happy New Year 2025! 😇✨ Due to unavoidable circumstances, the release of VIDAAMUYARCHI is postponed from PONGAL! Kindly stay tuned for further updates! The wait will be worth it! 🙏🏻#Vidaamuyarchi #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/Xxt7sx1AMY — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) December 31, 2024

