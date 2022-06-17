The much-awaited announcement is here! Thalaivar 169 has been titled as Jailer. The film helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar stars Rajinikanth in the lead and Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the music. The makers have released the first look poster of Jailer and it features a broken weapon, with bloodstains on it, hung upside down in a workshop. Thalaivar 169 Announcement: Rajinikanth, Nelson Dilipkumar and Anirudh Ravichander Come Together and This is One Mass Combo! (Watch Video).

Jailer First Look

