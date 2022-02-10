The first look of Thalaivar 169 is out! Starring superstar Rajinikanth, the yet-to-be-titled film is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. The makers today (Feb 10), announced the project with a fab video that sees Rajinikanth chilling on a chair in swag.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)