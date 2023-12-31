Amid reports of postponement, the makers of Thalapathy 68 have confirmed that the first look of the film will be out today. Director Venkat Prabhu shared an intriguing poster and revealed that Thalapathy Vijay's 68th film's first glimpse will be launched on last day of 2023 at 6 PM IST. The Tamil film also stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha and Laila in key roles. Thalapathy 68: Vijay Covers His Face With Mask As He Leaves for Bangkok for Shooting of Venkat Prabhu’s Film (Watch Video).

Thalapathy 68's First Look Out Today:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)