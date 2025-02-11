Chandoo Mondeti's latest film, Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, was released in the theatres on February 7, 2025. The Telugu film, based on real-life events, opened to positive reviews worldwide and is performing well at the box office. To celebrate the movie's triumph, the makers hosted a success party in Hyderabad today (February 11). At the celebrations, Naga Chaitanya turned up with his wife, Sobhita, to cheer and raise a toast to Thandel's success. Several pictures and videos of the newlyweds from the event have surfaced online. Naga Chaitanya looked dashing in a brown shirt and grey pants, while his lady love, Sobhita, looked gorgeous in a pink saree with a golden blouse. ‘Thandel’ X Review: Netizens Laud Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Chemistry in Chandoo Mondeti’s Telugu Thriller, Call It ‘Well-Executed Real-Life Story’.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala at ‘Thandel’ Success Meet

