Thandel, the Telugu film starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, was released in the theatres on Friday (February 7). Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film is based on the true story of 20 Indian fishermen from Andhra Pradesh who were captured by Pakistani authorities and imprisoned for 22 years after they accidentally crossed international borders due to weather conditions. As per early reviews, the Naga Chaitanya starrer has garnered positive responses from the audiences. ‘Thandel’ Trailer: Naga Chaitanya’s Love for Sai Pallavi Faces Heart-Wrenching Test as the Pakistani Police Threaten His Future (Watch Video).

Netizens Review Naga Chaitany’s ‘Thandel’

As Thandel hit theatres today, Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya's fans rushed to catch the early shows of the Telugu film and shared their reviews online. The majority praised the film, lauding Naga Chaitanya for his standout performance in Thandel. They also gave a shoutout to music composer Devi Sri Prasad for his contribution. One user wrote, "The film shines with the stellar performances of Chay and Sai Pallavi, whose on-screen chemistry is a major highlight. DSP’s background score and songs elevate the emotions."

Netizens Review Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi’s ‘Thandel’

#ThandelReview - An excellent love track ❤ - Beautiful Songs @ThisIsDSP 👌🎶 - Chaitanya and sai pallavi acting👌🙏 -A Feel good movie go and watch with your family❤ Chatinaya Comeback after 5yrs 🔥 3.5 /5 #Thandel #BlockBusterThandel https://t.co/TYpeoFMBIR pic.twitter.com/4FxSlrVy0L — Mounesh PSPK™ (@Mounesh_White) February 7, 2025

A Feel-Good Film?

#Thandel Review:- #ThandelReview The lead pair's chemistry, @Sai_Pallavi92 screen presence, and the songs make Thandel a feel-good film. The last 20 minutes are emotionally powerful. @ThisIsDSP proves once again that he excels in love stories, whether in songs or background… pic.twitter.com/4gRIORZOsq — CineManiac (@CineManiac_Ofcl) February 7, 2025

A User Calls It Naga Chaitanya’s Career-Best Performance

Another User Wrote -

Well executed Real life story Beautiful melodies by DSP Strong lead pair with their acting skills Pure love story with patriotic touch Srikakulam goes to next level Few may feel lag in some scenes but ignore it being a real story#ThandelRaju #NagaChaitanya #thandelreview pic.twitter.com/XtP1FmYfVW — Sai Ayyagari (@saivenkatesh413) February 6, 2025

A Perfect Comeback for Naga Chaitanya

Just now finished watching #Thandel It’s simply a comeback film for @chay_akkineni❤️‍🔥. He delivered a very good performance in his career after Majili and YMC.🙇🏻🫂 It has decent first half followed by a good second half 🙌🏻.Dsp is the soul for the movie🙇🏻❤️‍🔥 #ThandelReview pic.twitter.com/smAwxuQcOD — Legend Prabhas (@CanadaPrabhasFN) February 7, 2025

Apart from Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, Thandel also stars Prakash Belawadi, Rao, Divya Ramesh and Kishore Raju Vasishta in key roles. National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad provides the music while Shamdat handles the cinematography. Thandel is bankrolled by Allu Aravind under Geetha Arts.

