Amid several speculations, the makers of Prabhas' upcoming film The Raja Saab dropped an exciting update for fans on social media. Issuing a statement, the makers offered clarity regarding the film's teaser release date and also revealed that 80% shoot of the film has been completed. In a statement released on Instagram, the makers wrote, "The Raja Saab shooting is progressing rapidly with continuous and night schedules. Nearly 80% of the shoot has been completed, and post-production work is in full swing. We’ve noticed various speculations circulating about the teaser release during Christmas or New Year. We kindly request you not to believe these false rumours." They also confirmed that the official teaser release date will be announced soon. Directed by Maruthi Dasari, The Raja Saab is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 10, 2025. ‘The Raja Saab’: Prabhas’ Upcoming Horror Comedy Postponed Amid Rumours of Injury? Here’s What We Know.

‘The Raja Saab’ Teaser Release Date To Be Announced Soon

