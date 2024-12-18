Prabhas had a phenomenal 2024 with Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. The mythological sci-fi also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in key roles. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of the Telugu superstar's upcoming film titled The Raja Saab. Amidst the excitement, we have been hit with disappointing news. According to reports, the movie, which was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on April 10, 2025, has now been postponed. ‘The Raja Saab’: New Poster Features Prabhas in a Cool Shirt Ahead of His Birthday Celebration! (View Pic).

Prabhas' 'The Raja Saab' Release Date Postponed?

Directed by Maruthi Dasari, Prabhas' upcoming film, The Raja Saab, was set for a grand theatrical release on April 10, 2025. If recent reports are to be believed, the release date of the movie has been postponed. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be announced by the makers. The reports also revealed that the shooting for the film is not yet completed, as the makers are busy with other projects. This disappointing news comes amid reports that Prabhas injured himself while shooting for his other project, Fauji, in Hyderabad, which has also contributed to the delay.

Prabhas' 'The Raja Saab' Poster

Swag turned up to the MAX 😎 & Now….your Celebrations will go off in STYLE 😉 A ROYAL TREAT AWAITS on 23rd Oct 💥💥#Prabhas #TheRajaSaab pic.twitter.com/wEu31XSGFW — The RajaSaab (@rajasaabmovie) October 21, 2024

According to reports, a source from the team also confirmed that Prabhas will be travelling to Germany for his treatment and will be out of action for three months, which will heavily impact his upcoming projects. Speculation about the delay gained traction after the makers of Siddhu Jonnalagadda's upcoming film Jack announced April 10, 2025, as its release date. ‘He’s Such a Darling’: Zarina Wahab Shares Admiration for Her ‘Raja Saab’ Co-Star Prabhas, Wishes for a Son Like Him in Her Next Life (Watch Video).

Siddhu Jonnalagadda's 'Jack' To Release on April 10, 2025

About 'The Raja Saab'

Directed by Maruthi Dasari, Prabhas' upcoming film, The Raja Saab, is touted to be a horror comedy film. The movie also features Malavika Mohanan, Niddhi Agerwal, Sanjay Dutt and Zarina Wahab in key roles. The movie is produced by TG Viswa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner.

