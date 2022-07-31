Ram Pothineni’s action film The Warriorr hit the theatres on July 14. The N Lingusamy directorial is now set to be premiered on the OTT platform. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from August 11. The Warriorr Review: Netizens Praise Ram Pothineni, Krithi Shetty, Aadhi Pinisetty’s Action Drama On Twitter.

The Warriorr To Premiere On Disney+ Hotstar

