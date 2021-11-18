Makers of Prabhu Deva’s action drama Theal has finally dropped its official trailer and the actor is paired opposite Kirik party fame Samyuktha Hegde. Prabhudeva plays the lead role and the trailer showcases him beating badass people in anger. The action-packed trailer has more than a lakh views now and it is being appreciated by the audiences. Theal to hit theatres on December 10.

Watch Theal Trailer Below:

