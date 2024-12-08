Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia set the stage ablaze with their high-en
Video of Salman Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia's Electrifying Performance to 'Munni Badnaam' From Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour 2024 in Dubai Goes Viral – WATCH
Salman Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia ignited the stage with their fab performance to 'Munni Badnaam' at the Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour 2024 in Dubai. Check out the viral clip!
Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia set the stage ablaze with their high-energy performance to "Munni Badnaam" at the Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour 2024 in Dubai. Dressed in striking costumes, the duo dazzled the audience with their flawless choreography and impeccable synchronisation, delivering a sensational performance that had the crowd roaring. The tour also featured stunning acts from other stars, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, and more, making it an unforgettable night of glamour and star power. Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour 2024: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets the Stage on Fire With Her Sizzling Dance Performance to ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ From ‘Stree 2’ in Dubai (Watch Video).
Salman Khan & Tamannaah Bhatia Dance Video Goes Viral
Megastar #SalmanKhan Dance With #TamannaahBhatia At Dubai Concert.
Bhaijaan Energy 🔥 @BeingSalmanKhan #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/SjaztF2PMQ
— Filmy_Duniya (@FMovie82325) December 7, 2024
Salman Khan & Tamannaah Bhatia's Romantic Dance Performance
.@tamannaahspeaks × @BeingSalmanKhan 🧿🔥
New Stunning Pair Alert 🪄
This Fresh Duo Shining Brighter In #DabanggTourReloaded 🔥🪄#Tamannaah #TamannaahBhatia #SalmanKhan #dabanggtourreloadeddubai #DabanggReloaded pic.twitter.com/luUZEBZw2z
— Team Tamannaah ♥︎ (@TeamTamannaah) December 7, 2024
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Australia Women vs India Women 2nd ODI 2024 Innings Update: Ellyse Perry, Georgia Voll Centuries Power Hosts to Massive 371/8 Runs Total
How To Watch IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 Day 3 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket Match on TV
Hamas Releases New Video of Israeli Hostage Matan Zangauker, Says Ending Gaza War Key to Any Truce Deal
Assad Regime in Syria Falls: Syrian Rebels Claims They Have Overthrown Bashar al-Assad-Led Government, President Reportedly Flees
India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2024 Day 3: Get Live Commentary And Full Scorecard Online Of IND vs AUS Cricket Match
Ellyse Perry Completes Her Third Century in One Day Internationals, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024 Read More
Armed Forces Flag Day 2024 Wishes: Leaders Extend Greetings To Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors; Salute Their Sacrifice and Dedication
Punjab: Groom Stranded for Hours After Woman He Met on Instagram Fails To Show Up for Wedding in Moga, Case Registered (Watch Video)
Syria Civil War: India Issues Advisory With Emergency Helpline Numbers, Asks Citizens To Avoid Travelling to Conflict-Torn Country
South Korea Unrest: President Yoon Suk Yeol Apologises for Causing Anxiety With Martial Law Declaration Ahead of Impeachment Vote
Delhi Shocker: Businessman Out on Morning Walk Shot Dead by Unidentified Assailants in Shahdara (Watch Videos)
US: Over a Third of Dolphins Test Positive for Fentanyl in Gulf of Mexico, Says Report
Australia Women vs India Women 2nd ODI 2024 Innings Update: Ellyse Perry, Georgia Voll Centuries Power Hosts to Massive 371/8 Runs Total
How To Watch IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 Day 3 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket Match on TV
Hamas Releases New Video of Israeli Hostage Matan Zangauker, Says Ending Gaza War Key to Any Truce Deal
Assad Regime in Syria Falls: Syrian Rebels Claims They Have Overthrown Bashar al-Assad-Led Government, President Reportedly Flees
India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2024 Day 3: Get Live Commentary And Full Scorecard Online Of IND vs AUS Cricket Match
Ellyse Perry Completes Her Third Century in One Day Internationals, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024 Read More
Armed Forces Flag Day 2024 Wishes: Leaders Extend Greetings To Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors; Salute Their Sacrifice and Dedication
Punjab: Groom Stranded for Hours After Woman He Met on Instagram Fails To Show Up for Wedding in Moga, Case Registered (Watch Video)
Syria Civil War: India Issues Advisory With Emergency Helpline Numbers, Asks Citizens To Avoid Travelling to Conflict-Torn Country
South Korea Unrest: President Yoon Suk Yeol Apologises for Causing Anxiety With Martial Law Declaration Ahead of Impeachment Vote
Delhi Shocker: Businessman Out on Morning Walk Shot Dead by Unidentified Assailants in Shahdara (Watch Videos)
US: Over a Third of Dolphins Test Positive for Fentanyl in Gulf of Mexico, Says Report
- INR
- USD
- EUR
-
Bitcoin(BTC)₹84,69,8550.40%
-
Ethereum(ETH)₹3,38,212-0.09%
-
XRP(XRP)₹218.976.68%
-
Tether(USDT)₹84.71-0.13%
|City
|Petrol
|Diesel
|New Delhi
|96.72
|89.62
|Kolkata
|106.03
|92.76
|Mumbai
|106.31
|94.27
|Chennai
|102.74
|94.33
|Currency
|Price
|Change
-
NEET 2025 Exam Date: Tentative Schedule for NTA NEET PG Examination Out, Check Details
-
Pune Shocker: Man Hacked to Death With Billhook by Cousin Over Relationship With Sister in Charholi, 2 Arrested
-
Mumbai Rash Driving: Business Tycoon’s Son Dhruv Nalin Gupta Rams Porsche Car Into Parked Bikes in Bandra, FIR Registered (Watch Videos)
-
Suicide on FB Live: Kolkata Teacher Hangs Self After Alleging Mental Harassment at School in Live Video on Facebook, Principal and Management Members Summoned by Police