Video of Salman Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia's Electrifying Performance to 'Munni Badnaam' From Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour 2024 in Dubai Goes Viral – WATCH

Salman Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo Credits: Instagram)
Socially Team Latestly| Dec 08, 2024 08:39 AM IST

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia set the stage ablaze with their high-en

Salman Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo Credits: Instagram)
Socially Team Latestly| Dec 08, 2024 08:39 AM IST

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia set the stage ablaze with their high-energy performance to "Munni Badnaam" at the Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour 2024 in Dubai. Dressed in striking costumes, the duo dazzled the audience with their flawless choreography and impeccable synchronisation, delivering a sensational performance that had the crowd roaring. The tour also featured stunning acts from other stars, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, and more, making it an unforgettable night of glamour and star power. Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour 2024: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets the Stage on Fire With Her Sizzling Dance Performance to ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ From ‘Stree 2’ in Dubai (Watch Video).

Salman Khan & Tamannaah Bhatia Dance Video Goes Viral

Salman Khan & Tamannaah Bhatia's Romantic Dance Performance 

