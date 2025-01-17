Himesh Reshammiya, who is making waves with the trailer and first track of his upcoming film Badass Ravi Kumar, has thrilled fans by releasing two songs together on Friday (January 17). The music composer-singer unveiled the tracks "Hookstep Hookah Bar" and "Bazaar E Ishq" from his 80s Type Ki Picture today. Unlike the first song, "Bazaar E Ishq" is a melody featuring the mesmerising vocals of Shreya Ghoshal and Himesh Reshammiya. Sunny Leone's irresistible charm, combined with Shreya Ghoshal's captivating voice, keeps you hooked until Himesh takes over with his signature style. In the MV, we could see Himesh's Ravi Kumar trying to impress his lady love. Directed by Himesh Reshammiya, Badass Ravi Kumar will arrive in theatres near you on February 7, 2025. ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ Song ‘Hookstep Hookah Bar’: Sunny Leone Slays With Her Stunning Dance Moves in Himesh Reshammiya’s Latest Banger (Watch Video).

Watch ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ Song ‘Bazaar E Ishq’:

