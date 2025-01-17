Himesh Reshammiya is all set to return to the big screen with his highly-awaited film, Badass Ravi Kumar. The singer, music composer and director is making waves on social media with his upcoming picture due to its massy dialogues and songs from his upcoming film. After winning hearts with the first track, "Dil Ke Taj Mahal Mein", the makers have now unveiled the second song titled "Hookstep Hookah Bar" featuring Sunny Leone. Well, the name itself evokes a feeling of nostalgia as we are instantly reminded of Akshay Kumar's hit 2012 hit song "Hookah Bar", composed by Himesh himself. "Hookstep Hookah Bar" is composed by Himesh and sung by him and Sunidhi Chauhan. Sunny Leone shines on the dance floor with Prabhudeva, impressing everyone with her amazing moves. Himesh Reshammiya delivers another banger with this catchy party song. Meanwhile, Badass Ravi Kumar is scheduled to hit the big screens on February 7, 2025. ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’: 11 Himesh Reshammiya Meme-Worthy Dialogues From the Trailer That Are So Cringe They’re Unmissably Hilarious!.

Watch ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ Song ‘Hookstep Hookah Bar’:

