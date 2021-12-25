Tovino Thomas' film Minnal Murali has been garnering a lot of praise from fans and critics since the time of its release. Now, Netflix gave a huge surprise to the fans in the UAE, as it saw Minnal Murali's AV montage lighting on the world's highest observation wheel in Dubai. Tovino took to Instagram and shared a video that sees the superhero film's promo lit up Ain Dubai.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

