Here’s the perfect treat for fans from the makers of Varisu. The team has dropped stills of Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna from the sets of the film and they are simply fabulous. Fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on Varisu but these BTS pictures must have surely made your hearts smiles. Varisu: Khushbu Sundar’s Picture with Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna Is Sure to Brighten up Your Day!

The BOSS Returns In Style

Team Varisu

BTS Pics

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)