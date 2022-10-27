Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna are playing the lead roles in Vamshi Paidipally’s upcoming film Varisu. The film will also see Khushbu Sundar in pivotal role. The veteran actress shared a picture from the sets of the film and mentioned in the caption ‘Extremely happy to be part of this family’. Varisu: Thalapathy Vijay’s Action-Packed Look Is a Perfect Treat for Fans on Diwali 2022! Check Out the New Poster.

Khushbu Sundar In Varisu

