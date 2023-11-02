Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are the newly married couple of Tollywood. The two got married on November 1 in Tuscany, Italy. The Operation Valentine actor shared picture-perfect moments with his ‘Lav’ from their special day. Varun and Lavanya looked like a match made in heaven in these dreamy wedding photos. The newly married couple can be seen sharing a hearty laugh in these candid pictures. Talking about the ensembles, Varun looked dapper in beige embroidered kurta with dhoti and matching veshti. The bride looked beautiful in a red saree with embellished blouse and matching veil. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan and Others Can’t Contain Their Happiness As They Pose With VarunLav (View Pic).

VarunLav Wedding Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

