Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot on November 1 in Italy in an intimate ceremony. The traditional wedding ceremony of VarunLav was attended by family members. There are several pictures and videos from the newly married couple’s special day that have surfaced online. An unseen pic from the ceremony showcases the men of the mega family unable to contain their happiness as they pose with the bride and groom. The pic features Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, Naga Babu and more posing happily with Varun and Lavanya. Varun Tej Ties The Knot With Lavanya Tripathi in Intimate Ceremony! View Pics of The Happy Couple’s Special Day.

Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi Wedding Pic

