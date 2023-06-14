The rumours on Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram Petla’s collaboration has come to an end. The actor and director duo, who had previously worked together in Geetha Govindam, are teaming up once again for VD13. Mrunal Thakur is paired opppsite VD in this film that is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations’ banner. The shooting of VD13 is expected to commence soon. VD13: Vijay Deverakonda To Collaborate Once Again With Geetha Govindam Director Parasuram – Reports.

VD13 Launch Ceremony

